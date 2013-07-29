LAGOS, July 29 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Monday its half-year pretax profit rose to 5.21 billion naira ($32.4 mln), up 50 percent from the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the conglomerate rose to 37.71 billion naira during the six months to June 30, compared with 3.46 billion naira last year. ($1 = 160.70 naira)