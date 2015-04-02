LAGOS, April 2 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Thursday its 2014 pretax profit rose marginally to 14.09 billion naira ($71 million) from 13.93 billion naira a year earlier.

The company's revenue also increased to 85.65 billion naira from 78.71 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a statement, and proposed a dividend of 1.75 naira per share, unchanged from the previous year.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)