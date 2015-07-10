CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
LAGOS, July 10 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa said on Friday it raised 11.5 billion naira ($57.8 million) via a rights issue to bolster its capital base.
The bank said the rights issue was fully subscribed. The bank issued one new share for every 10 already held by existing shareholders at 3.50 naira per share.
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba got a sceptical welcome on financial markets on Friday, with fears growing that budget discipline will falter despite a risk that the country's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk" status.