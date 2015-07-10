LAGOS, July 10 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa said on Friday it raised 11.5 billion naira ($57.8 million) via a rights issue to bolster its capital base.

The bank said the rights issue was fully subscribed. The bank issued one new share for every 10 already held by existing shareholders at 3.50 naira per share.

