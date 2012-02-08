LAGOS Feb 8 Shares in Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) fell the maximum 5 percent on Wednesday after the company issued a profit warning for the full year 2011.

"The Bank expects to announce a loss, driven principally by one-off writes against earnings, including those arising from the transfer of loans to the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON)," UBA said in a statement.

Shares of UBA fell the maximum 5.0 percent by 1129 GMT, trading at 1.90 naira per share. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)