Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in March
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
LAGOS May 3 United Bank for Africa (UBA) plans to increase its presence in Africa outside Nigeria to 25 countries from 18 now and inject capital into its subsidiaries in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, its chairman said on Tuesday.
UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu said the bank was gearing up with a view to "harnessing the potential represented by the wider African economy through its expansion plans".
"Our intention is to be the leader in African financial services," Elumelu said on the sidelines of a news conference in Lagos late on Tuesday.
UBA, one of Nigeria's largest banks with more 700 branches, has subsidiaries across Africa in countries such as Ghana and Ivory Coast in the west, Kenya and Uganda in the east and Mozambique and Zambia in the south.
It also has offices in London and New York.
The banks operations in the 18 African countries outside Nigeria now contribute more than 25 per cent to group operating revenue, Elumelu said.
Last year, UBA's pretax profit rose 22 percent from a year earlier to 68.5 billion naira while gross earnings climbed 10 percent to 315 billion. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by David Clarke)
SHANGHAI, April 13 Fourteen companies in China suspended trading in their shares on Thursday, citing the need to further evaluate the potential impact on businesses from plans to develop the Xiongan New Area, following a surge in the stocks after the scheme was unveiled.