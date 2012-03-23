* $500 million Eurobond seen towards end of year
* Sovereign Nigeria Eurobond yielding 6.15 pct
By Tosin Sulaiman
LONDON, March 23 Nigeria's United Bank of Africa
is looking to issue a $500 million Eurobond in the
final quarter of this year or early next year to finance its
foreign currency assets and expansion in Africa, Chief Executive
Phillips Oduoza said on Friday.
UBA, one of Nigeria's top four lenders, issued a 35 billion
naira ($222 million) bond last year and a 20 billion naira bond
in 2010 as part of a 400 billion naira debt issuance programme.
Last month, it suspended a share sale citing weak local
market conditions and Uduoza said the bank wanted to complete
the capital raising before proceeding with the Eurobond.
"We will probably do that last quarter of this year or early
next year," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in
London.
"We're looking at about $500 million. We're still at the
discussion stage. We haven't appointed parties. What we want is
to do our equity capital raising before the Eurobond and that
depends on market conditions."
The bond would have a tenor of between five and seven years,
he added.
"We want to use it to finance some of our risk assets, some
long-term foreign-currency denominated assets, and for our
expansion in Africa," he said.
Nigeria, Africa's top crude oil exporter, issued a $500
million debut Eurobond in January 2011. The aim of the 10-year
bond was to create a benchmark for Nigeria in the global market.
The bond, which was issued with a coupon of 6.75 percent,
was yielding 6.15 percent on Friday.
UBA operates in 19 African countries, including Ghana,
Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. Oduoza said it had applied for a
banking licence in Angola but the southern African state was a
difficult market to enter.
"It's a fast-growing market just like Nigeria," he said.
"It's been very tough. One of the requirements is partnership
with the government and we don't want to partner with
government. We don't want to dilute the brand."
($1 = 157.7 naira)
(Reporting by Ed Cropley. Editing by Jane Merriman)