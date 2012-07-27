LAGOS, July 27 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa
(UBA) will turn its Zambian operations into a local
bank and consider a public issue of shares to meet new capital
rules in Africa's top copper producer, a bank official said on
Friday.
Kayode Fadahunsi said the bank had submitted a proposal to
Zambia's central bank on how it intended to recapitalise its
unit before the December deadline and that the lender already
had a capital of $20 million, necessary to become a local bank.
Zambia, became the latest African country to hike capital
requirements to $100 million for foreign banks from $2 million,
after Ghana and Kenya, as it tries to insulate its banking
sectors from the effects of a weak global economy.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)