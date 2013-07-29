After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Monday its half-year pretax profit rose to 33.24 billion naira ($207 mln), up 9.3 percent from the same period a year ago.
Gross earnings at the top-tier lender climbed to 125.98 billion naira during the six months to June 30, against 107.91 billion naira last year. ($1 = 160.7 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.