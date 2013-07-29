LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Monday its half-year pretax profit rose to 33.24 billion naira ($207 mln), up 9.3 percent from the same period a year ago.

Gross earnings at the top-tier lender climbed to 125.98 billion naira during the six months to June 30, against 107.91 billion naira last year. ($1 = 160.7 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)