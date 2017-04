LAGOS, March 26 Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday its 2014 pretax profit rose marginally by 0.26 percent to 56.20 billion naira ($282 million) compared with a year ago.

It said revenue rose to 290 billion naira in the period to December 31, up from 264.68 billion naira a year ago. UBA cut its 2014 dividend payment to 0.10 naira per share, down from 0.50 naira it paid a year earlier.

($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Macharia)