GENEVA Aug 26 An explosion in a United Nations building in the Nigerian capital Abuja was caused by a bomb, a U.N. spokeswoman in Geneva said on Friday.

U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said an official at the U.N. information centre in the Nigerian city of Lagos had confirmed to her that the blast was caused by a bomb. There was no further information. (Reporting by Robert Evans, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle)