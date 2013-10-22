BRIEF-Esure CEO says to maintain dividend policy
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LAGOS Oct 22 Unilever Nigeria said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit fell 12.82 percent to 5.03 billion naira ($31.47 million) compared with 5.77 billion naira in the same period a year ago. Turnover at the Nigerian unit of London-listed Unilever however rose to 45.61 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, against 41.66 billion naira in the same period last year, the consumer goods firm said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.