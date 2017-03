LAGOS, July 18 Unilever Nigeria said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit grew 3.78 percent to 3.96 billion naira ($24.5 mln) from 3.82 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at the Nigerian unit of London-listed Unilever rose to 29.67 billion naira in the six months to June 30, up 10.2 percent from 26.92 billion naira in the same period last year, the consumer goods firm said.