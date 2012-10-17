UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Oct 17 Unilever Nigeria's pre-tax profit in the first nine months of 2012 fell marginally by 0.34 percent to 5.77 billion naira ($36.63 million), from 5.79 billion naira in the same period of the previous year, the company said.
The household product maker's gross earnings rose to 41.66 billion naira, compared with 40.41 billion naira in the same period of last year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 157.50 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources