LAGOS, July 18 Unilever Nigeria said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 2.07 billion naira ($12.8 million), down 48 percent from 3.96 billion in the same period last year.

Turnover dropped to 29.28 billion naira in the six month period, compared with 29.66 billion last year, the household consumer products maker said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Holmes)