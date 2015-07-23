LAGOS, July 23 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit rose 2.3 percent to 6.61 billion naira ($33 million), compared with a year ago.

Gross earnings also rose to 55.95 billion naira during the six months to end-June from 52.88 billion naira, it said in a statement.

"This was a good performance for the bank across most financial metrics, which can be attributed to our improving fundamentals and operational discipline," said the bank Chief Financial Officer, Oyinkan Adewale.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)