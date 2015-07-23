BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
LAGOS, July 23 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit rose 2.3 percent to 6.61 billion naira ($33 million), compared with a year ago.
Gross earnings also rose to 55.95 billion naira during the six months to end-June from 52.88 billion naira, it said in a statement.
"This was a good performance for the bank across most financial metrics, which can be attributed to our improving fundamentals and operational discipline," said the bank Chief Financial Officer, Oyinkan Adewale.
($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum