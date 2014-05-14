LAGOS May 14 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Wednesday it will seek shareholders' approval in June to raise up to $750 million in medium-term debt instrument.

Union Bank has been transforming its image after new investors recapitalised the lender three years ago following a central bank rescue of the institution in 2009.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Oludare Mayowa and Jason Neely)