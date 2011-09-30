* Union Bank gets last approval to recapitalise
* Nigeria stocks bounce on banking optimism
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigeria's Union Bank on
Friday became the last lender rescued in a $4 billion 2009
bailout to get recapitalisation approval, bringing to a close a
reform programme set-up two years ago to end the country's
banking crisis.
Old generation lender Union Bank is the last of five rescued
lenders to have concluded shareholders' meetings in order to
approve deals with new investors.
Union said its shareholders approved a $750 million
injection by a group of private equity investors led by African
Capital Alliance who would own 60 percent of its equity.
Unlike Union Bank, the remaining four have voted to merge
operations with healthy rivals, a process the lenders say will
take 12 months to complete.
Rescued Intercontinental Bank will merge with
Access Bank , Oceanic Bank will be
recapitalise by Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETI) and
merged with its Nigerian subsidiary Ecobank .
Privately-held Equitorial Trust Bank will merge with healthy
peer Sterling Bank
Finbank will merge with FCMB
"We expect the conclusion of the M&A to result in seven
banks dominating the banking sector over the medium term. These
banks are expected to account for around 80 percent of the
banking sector assets, 70.5 percent of the banking sector
deposits and comprise 72 percent of the banking sector loans,"
analysts at Stanbic IBTC Bank said in a note to clients.
"In our view, this should increase the strain on the
mid-tier banks."
Mid-tier banks in Nigeria include Diamond Bank ,
Skye Bank and Fidelity Bank , all of
which have growth ambitions, analysts say.
The shareholders' meetings were keenly watched.
Last month, central bank revoked the licenses of three other
lenders for failing to show an ability to recapitalise ahead of
the deadline, effectively nationalising Afribank ,
Spring Bank and Bank PHB .
Analysts said the take-over of the rescued lenders by
healthy peers marks a new beginning for the industry amidst
stiff competition and that central bank will now focus on policy
and regulation.
Banking shares reacted positively to the news pushing the
main index up 1.13 percent, its single biggest rise
this month. The index of Nigeria's top ten bank
rallied 2.05 percent.
Stanbic said it expected the mid-tier lenders to build-up
scale by trying to acquire one of the nationalised banks in
order to survive industry competition.
Wema Bank , the last of the nine rescued
lender, has since scaled down operations to become a regional
bank with lower capital requirement.
