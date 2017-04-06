LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Emeka Enuwa said after the capital raise it was targeting a capital adequacy ratio above 18 percent, he told an analysts call.

He said the bank had exposure of 3.9 billion naira ($12.8 mln) to Etisalat Nigeria, the local arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms firm Etisalat which has been discussing with 13 local lenders about renegotiating the terms of a $1.2 billion loan. ($1 = 305.20 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)