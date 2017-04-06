Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe was named Ireland's new finance minister by Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Emeka Enuwa said after the capital raise it was targeting a capital adequacy ratio above 18 percent, he told an analysts call.
He said the bank had exposure of 3.9 billion naira ($12.8 mln) to Etisalat Nigeria, the local arm of Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms firm Etisalat which has been discussing with 13 local lenders about renegotiating the terms of a $1.2 billion loan. ($1 = 305.20 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.