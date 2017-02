LAGOS Dec 14 Nigeria's Union Bank plans on Wednesday to begin issuing 1.4 billion ordinary shares at 6.81 naira to existing shareholders through a rights issue, as part of its recapitalisation process.

The lender, which is one of Nigeria's oldest institutions, was rescued by the central bank in 2009 and asked to recapitalise. It said the rights issue will end on Jan. 20, 2012. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)