Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
LAGOS, April 30 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Tuesday it had posted a pre-tax profit of 9.06 billion naira ($57.38 million) in 2012, compared with a 107.68 billion naira loss a year earlier.
Gross earnings rose by 33 percent to 112.79 billion naira, from 85.1 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Union Bank had in 2010 sold a 60 percent stake to a group of institutional investors led by African Capital Alliance private equity for $750 million to help it recapitalise.
The bank was one of nine lenders that the central bank spent $4 billion bailing out in 2009, after it judged they were grossly under capitalised. Its losses in 2011 wer largely owing to write downs of bad debt. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.