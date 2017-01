LAGOS Nov 22 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to seek shareholder approval next month to raise 50 billion naira ($158.7 million) through a share sale to existing investors, the bank said on Tuesday.

In a notice to shareholders, the lender also said it will seek approval to increase its authorised share capital to 17.5 billion naira from 9.5 billion naira on Dec. 7.

($1 = 315.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dale Hudson)