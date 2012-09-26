UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LAGOS, Sept 26 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Wednesday it had swung to a pre-tax profit of 12.46 billion naira ($79.05 million) in the year to June, compared with 61.57 bln naira loss in the same period last year, after operations were recapitalised by a new investors.
Gross earnings however declined to 58 billion naira, compared with 67.82 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Union Bank, one of the lenders rescued by the central bank in 2009, was taken over by a group of institutional investors led by African Capital Alliance, a private equity firm, for $750 million to help it recapitalise.
The recovery was due to an injection of new capital and support from the state-owned bad bank AMCON, which cleaned up its bad loan portfolio, bank chief executive Funke Osibodu said in a statement. ($1 = 157.62 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
