LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's Unity Bank increased half-year pretax profit 81 percent to 7.89 billion naira from 4.35 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings rose to 30.85 billion naira during the six-month period, against 30.17 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)