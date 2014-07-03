BRIEF-Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition to merge with Global-taxfree
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's Unity Bank increased half-year pretax profit 81 percent to 7.89 billion naira from 4.35 billion naira in the same period of last year.
Gross earnings rose to 30.85 billion naira during the six-month period, against 30.17 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent, a day after lifting capital controls imposed more than eight years ago during a financial crisis which brought down its banks.
* Shares up more than 3 percent (Adds shares, background, details on portfolio)