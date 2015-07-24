LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's Unity Bank's half year pretax profit rose 11 percent to 8.77 billion naira ($44 million), from the same period last year, it said on Friday.

The middle tier bank said in a statement its gross earnings rose to 33.56 billion naira in the year to end-June against 30.85 billion naira last year.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)