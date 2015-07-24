BRIEF-Crest Nicholson investors vote against directors' pay report
* 182,831,307 votes cast for approving directors' remuneration policy, while 7,357,089 votes cast against at AGM
LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's Unity Bank's half year pretax profit rose 11 percent to 8.77 billion naira ($44 million), from the same period last year, it said on Friday.
The middle tier bank said in a statement its gross earnings rose to 33.56 billion naira in the year to end-June against 30.85 billion naira last year.
($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* CEO Jose Sevilla says expects merger with Banco Mare Nostrum to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by board and ratified by shareholders