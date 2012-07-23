BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, July 23 Nigeria's Unity Bank said on Monday its pre-tax profit for the first half of the year rose 63.61 percent to 3.53 billion naira ($21.84 million), compared with 2.15 billion naira in the same period last year.
Unity Bank's gross first half earnings jumped to 25.93 billion naira, from 20.99 billion last year, the bank said in a filing with Nigerian Stock Exchange. Unity shares were flat at 0.50 naira per share on Monday.
($1 = 161.65 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Friday it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit estimated on Friday a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share offer it will launch on Monday would cost it up to 500 million euros.