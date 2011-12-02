ABUJA Dec 2 Two Americans abducted off
the Nigerian coast last month from a vessel contracted to the
Chevron oil company have been released, the U.S. embassy
in Abuja said on Friday.
A Mexican citizen was also released, Nigerian security
sources said. The embassy gave no further details about how they
were freed but the sources said ransom demands had been
discussed.
Eight pirates boarded the oil supply vessel contracted to
the U.S. energy giant on Nov. 17, taking the three hostages.
Recent attacks on ships off the Nigerian coast and other
countries in the Gulf of Guinea are threatening the region's
position as an emerging trade hub that is an increasingly
important source of oil and other commodities for world markets.
(Reporting by Joe Brock)