ABUJA Aug 23 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made "very strong commitments" in talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to look at ways of ramping up military assistance to help defeat Boko Haram insurgents, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"He made very, very strong commitments to the government that we are going to look at what we can do differently," the official said. He added that Kerry had charged his team with looking at ways to boost military cooperation with Nigeria.

The official said Kerry had stressed that more needed to be done "so we can ramp up and bring this fight to closure."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Richard Balmforth)