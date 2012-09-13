* Fear of Islamist backlash after film said to insult
Prophet
* Deadly Boko Haram sect has habit of nursing grudges
ABUJA, Sept 13 Police in Nigeria, which faces an
Islamist insurgent threat, ordered 24-hour security around all
foreign embassies on Thursday after gunmen in Libya enraged over
a U.S. film about the Prophet Mohammad killed the U.S.
ambassador there.
U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt were also attacked by
demonstrators on Thursday and U.S. warships headed to Libya
after an embassy siege there on the 11th anniversary of al
Qaeda's Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
Nigerian authorities fear an Islamist backlash as well,
possibly after Friday prayers this week.
"The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Dahiru
Abubakar, has placed all police formations across the federation
on red alert," a statement from the Nigerian police said.
"The IGP has directed ... 24-hour water-tight security in
and around all embassies and foreign missions in Nigeria as well
as other vulnerable targets."
The Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed hundreds of
people this year as it aims to revive an ancient Islamic state
in the modern West country of 160 million people, split roughly
evenly between Muslims and Christians.
Boko Haram bombed the offices of Nigerian newspaper This Day
in April because of an article written years before about the
Miss World beauty pageant and the Prophet Mohammad that they
said was blasphemous to Islam.
The sect also carried out a suicide bombing on the United
Nations building in the capital Abuja last year.
The U.S. embassy in Abuja told Reuters on Thursday that
security was at heightened levels there, but that it had been
that way for several months anyway.
The attacks this week in several Arab states were by groups
who blame the U.S. government for the film called the "Innocence
of Muslims," by a U.S.-Israeli director, in which he described
Islam as a cancer. It has been circulating online for weeks.
Islamist Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said he backed
peaceful protest but not attacks on embassies.
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said the U.S.
government could not be blamed for the film, which many Muslims
felt insulted the Prophet, but urged Washington to take action
against its producers.
