ACCRA Jan 16 West African leaders are considering creating a military force to fight Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamist militants and will hold a regional summit next week to discuss the issue, Ghana's President John Mahama said on Friday.

"We cannot fight terrorism alone. We must find a way to act together, share information to synchronise strategies and pool our resources in order to rid the entire African continent of terrorism," Mahama, who chairs regional body ECOWAS, told a news conference. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland and Joe Bavier)