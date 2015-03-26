(Adds context, detail)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA, March 26 Nigeria's military has detained
two Al Jazeera journalists in the northeast city of Maiduguri
since Tuesday, the television broadcaster said on Thursday, days
ahead of the country's general elections.
Al Jazeera said the journalists, Ahmed Idris and Ali
Mustafa, were being kept in their hotel rooms until further
notice. Their camera equipment has been confiscated.
It added that the two journalists had been accredited by the
electoral authorities with "clearance to report from anywhere".
Northeastern Nigeria was effectively declared off limits to
journalists in 2013 after the government imposed emergency rule
in Yobe, Adamawa and Borno, the three states worst affected by
Islamist jihadis Boko Haram. Maiduguri is the capital of Borno
state, the heartland of the insurgency.
Nigeria's defence headquarters said on Wednesday the two
reporters were "restrained to their hotel" in the Borno state
capital after they had been detained for "loitering" in areas
where military operations against Boko Haram were under way.
They had also been observed in Yobe state, it said, adding
it had previously cautioned journalists against unauthorised
movements in areas with military operations.
With the general elections set for Saturday, the country has
tightened security by closing land and sea borders. Roads will
be shut on election day for all but authorised vehicles.
The presidential poll is expected to be the most hotly
contested since the end of military rule in 1999. Incumbent
Goodluck Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party is running
against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari of the All
Progressives Congress.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)