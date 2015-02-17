* Military counter fire kills 17 insurgents
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 17 At least three bomb
explosions killed eight people at a military checkpoint in the
northeast Nigerian town of Biu on Tuesday, witnesses and a
hospital source said.
The military fired back on the attackers and killed 17
insurgents, a security source told Reuters.
Witness Auwalu Ibrahim, a local pro-government vigilante,
said there were children around the checkpoint when the blasts
went off. "Everyone has been told to go home due to apprehension
about the blasts," he said.
Biu has been repeatedly attacked by the Islamist militant
group Boko Haram and the use of multiple bombs planned to go off
in quick succession is a trademark tactic of the jihadists.
A nurse at Biu general hospital said eight bodies had been
brought in from the blast. Six people were receiving treatment
for wounds, she said. The military did not respond to a request
for comment. Boko Haram rarely claims responsibility for
attacks.
In a separate attack bearing the hallmarks of the militant
group, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant in the
northeast Nigerian town of Potiskum on Tuesday, killing two
people and wounding 12, a hospital source said.
Boko Haram's relentless attacks on military and civilians
have killed thousands since the group launched its violent
campaign for a breakaway Islamic state in mid-2009.
It has become the main threat to the stability of Nigeria,
Africa's biggest economy and leading oil producer, as well as a
major threat to the surrounding region. Neighbours Niger, Chad
and Cameroon are all engaged in fighting the rebels.
Tens of thousands of people marched through Niger's capital
Niamey on Tuesday to support their military following a series
of Boko Haram attacks along the Nigeria border.
Nigerian soldiers recaptured two towns on Monday as U.S. and
regional troops began war games in neighbouring Chad in a
growing international campaign.
Involvement by Nigeria's neighbours, especially
battle-hardened Chadians, has tipped the balance against Boko
Haram fighters that the Nigerian military had struggled to
contain.
Boko Haram was cited as a reason for postponing by six weeks
a Nigerian presidential election that had been due to take place
on Saturday. The election campaign has seen violence in other
parts of Nigeria, unrelated to the Boko Haram insurgency.
Five explosions and a burst of gunfire hit an opposition
rally in the town of Okrika in southern Nigeria's oil producing
Rivers state on Tuesday, wounding several people, witnesses and
the governor of the state said.
Violence in the northeast has hurt the re-election prospects
of President Goodluck Jonathan, accused of doing too little to
protect civilians from the militants. He and his team deny he
has failed to tackle the insurgency.
In a sign of growing regional solidarity in the face of Boko
Haram, presidents from the 10-nation Economic Community of
Central African States (CEEAC) pledged on Monday to create an
emergency fund of 50 billion CFA francs ($87 million).
