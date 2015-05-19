YOLA, Nigeria, May 19 - A suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber killed at least six people on Tuesday at a cattle market in the rural town of Garkida, in Nigeria's northeastern Adamawa state, police said.

Witnesses put the figure higher, saying up to 10 had been killed in the busy market when the blast stuck at shortly before 2 p.m.

"The suicide bomber killed six people in Garkida market," said Osman Abubakar, a spokesman for Adamawa police.

Thousands have been killed in Boko Haram's six-year insurgency that at its height saw the militant Islamists control an area the size of Belgium, but the group has been pushed from most of the territory it controlled in the past few weeks.

