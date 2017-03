(Corrects day in text)

KADUNA, Nigeria, July 23 A second bomb blast in Kaduna killed 50 in the north Nigerian city's crowded Kawo market on Wednesday, a local Red Cross worker on the scene told Reuters by telephone.

The blast followed another targeting an Imam in the city centre that killed 32 of his followers.

