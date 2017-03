YOBE, Nigeria Nov 3 - An explosion killed 10 people in Nigeria's northeastern State of Yobe on Monday as Shi'ite Muslims marched through a market, marking the ritual of Ashoura, a witness told Reuters.

The blast hit the town of Potiskum, in a territory at the heart of an insurgency by Boko Haram Islamist rebels. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)