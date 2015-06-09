PARIS, June 9 Countries waging a regional fight
against the Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram will
take significant steps towards establishing a joint task force
when they meet on Thursday in Abuja, Benin's president said.
Boko Haram has killed thousands and displaced around 1.5
million people during a six-year insurgency, seeking to
establish an Islamic emirate and extending its reach into
neighbouring Chad and Cameroon.
At start of the year, it controlled territory about the size
of Belgium in northeast Nigeria, but a loosely coordinated
offensive by Nigeria's army and troops from Chad, Cameroon and
Niger has pushed it out of most of those areas.
Nigeria's neighbours have been urging closer coordination
and the deployment of a joint task force, headquartered in the
Chadian capital N'Djamena. But diplomats say the process has
been slowed down by Nigeria's reservations about foreign troops
operating on its soil and by its presidential election in March.
Benin's Thomas Boni Yayi said the new president, Muhammadu
Buhari, was "very determined".
"The discussions we have had with him reassure us," he told
reporters after talks with French President Francois Hollande in
Paris. "We are going to put an end to this odious phenomenon ...
This summit will be decisive."
The defence chiefs of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Chad and
Benin were meeting in Abuja on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for
the task force.
Benin has not deployed any troops against Boko Haram yet,
but has agreed in principle to join the force.
Yayi Boni said this could begin once the U.N. Security
Council passed a resolution, which has been in discussion for
several months, endorsing the mission.
"These are international rules and, once it is passed, there
won't be any more obstacles," he said.
(Reporting By John Irish; Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh
in Abuja; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Kevin Liffey)