WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Islamist militant group
Boko Haram, which is fighting a violent insurgency in northeast
Nigeria, has about 4,000-6,000 "hardcore" fighters, U.S.
intelligence officials said on Friday.
In an assessment of the group, whose five-year uprising
including massacres and kidnappings has spread from Nigeria into
neighboring states, the officials said they did not believe it
posed major threat to Nigeria's oilfields.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
militants were believed to be still holding 300 schoolgirls they
kidnapped last year and had dispersed them to multiple
locations.
