By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Islamist militant group,
Boko Haram, which is fighting a violent insurgency in northeast
Nigeria, has about 4,000-6,000 "hardcore" fighters, U.S.
intelligence officials said on Friday.
In an assessment of the group, whose five-year uprising has
included massacres and kidnappings and spread from Nigeria into
neighboring states, the officials said they did not believe it
posed a major threat to Nigeria's oilfields in the south.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
militants were believed to be still holding about 300
schoolgirls they kidnapped early last year and had dispersed
them to multiple locations.
Around 10,000 people were killed in Boko Haram attacks last
year. The Sunni Muslim group poses the biggest security threat
in Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and biggest economy.
Concern over the insurgency appears to be and one of the
main reasons for what appears to be a surge in political support
for opposition leader Muhammadu Buhari in a Feb. 14 election.
Many Nigerians believe Buhari, as a former military ruler,
will be able to bolster the army's hapless efforts to counter
the insurgency, and that as a Muslim he may even be able to take
some of the wind out of Boko Haram's ideological sails.
The officials said the militants had been engaging in both
small-scale and larger attacks in recent weeks and they expected
this mixed pattern of operations to continue during the election
period.
The U.S. intelligence officials said the Nigerian military
forces were stretched thin in fighting the insurgents, as well
as by their involvement in international peacekeeping forces.
But military forces in neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger,
where Boko Haram had spread its attacks, were taking an
increasing active role in combating the group.
One official said: "It remains to be seen how much tactical
prowess (Boko Haram) have" in fighting regular military forces.
Sources in the region say Chad and Cameroon are deploying
thousands of troops and Niger has reinforced its border against
the militant group, but they face an uphill battle against a
group which has rebuffed offensives by the Nigerian military.
The officials said over the last year Boko Haram had
established a "safe haven" in territory it controlled, which
included 30 or more towns and villages.
The group, which says it wants to establish an Islamic
state, has produced videos praising the Islamic State militants
who have taken over parts of Iraq and Syria.
But one of the U.S. officials said there was "no known
tactical cooperation or leadership contact between the two
groups."
(Writing by David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)