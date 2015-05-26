By Lanre Ola
| GUBIO, Nigeria
GUBIO, Nigeria May 26 Boko Haram militants have
killed at least 43 people in a five-hour assault on the town of
Gubio in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, witnesses said on
Tuesday.
Thousands of people have been killed and several million
displaced in a six-year Boko Haram insurgency that once saw the
group control an area the size of Belgium in the northeast of
Africa's biggest oil producer. But the Islamist insurgents have
since lost most of their gains to military counter-offensives.
The latest attack, which a military source said involved a
convoy of around 50 Boko Haram members storming Gubio, lasted
for around five hours on Saturday afternoon and ended about 9.30
p.m., local resident Malam Yusuf Mohammed said.
Details of such attacks often take a number of days to
surface outside of the affected areas due to poor
telecommunications in the remote northeastern region of Nigeria,
Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation.
Mohammed estimated that more than 400 houses had been burned
by the insurgents.
"They came, shooting, threatening to kill everybody. They
set fire on many houses, burnt down our peoples' vehicles and
motorcycles. We lost 43 people including two children," Abubakar
Mondama, leader of a local vigilante group, told journalists.
Boko Haram has been driven out of nearly all the territory
it captured by a series of offensives waged by Nigeria's armed
forces backed by those from the neighbouring states of Chad,
Niger and Cameroon in the past few months. Remaining militants
have retreated into northeastern Nigeria's Sambisa forest.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)