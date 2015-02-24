GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
BAUCHI, Nigeria Feb 24 Nigerian police said a suicide bomber who blew up a bus station in the northeastern town of Potiskum on Tuesday was a man, not a teenage girl as reported by some witnesses.
"There were two young females in his vicinity, which is why some witnesses thought it was a man," said police spokesman for Yobe state, where Potiskum lies, Gbadegesin Toyin.
(Reporting by Ardo Abdallah; Writing by Tim Cocks)
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
* Gasoline imports tumble 94 pct to just 7,245 tonnes (Adds details on imports and exports)