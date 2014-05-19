LONDON May 19 Britain said on Monday that a
military surveillance aircraft it had despatched to help search
for more than 200 missing schoolgirls in Nigeria had broken down
en route.
The plane, an RAF Sentinel, was deployed on Sunday after
Nigeria accepted an offer of help from British Prime Minister
David Cameron.
It was meant to join U.S. aircraft in the search for the
missing girls who were abducted last month by Islamist group
Boko Haram.
"The Sentinel has been delayed en route by a technical
problem which is being investigated," a spokeswoman for
Britain's Ministry of Defence told Reuters. "We are currently
unable to provide the aircraft's expected time of arrival."
Local media reported that the plane, which Britain had said
would operate from Accra in Ghana, had been forced to land in
Senegal for repairs.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)