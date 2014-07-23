KADUNA, Nigeria, July 23 A bomb blast in
Kaduna's Kawo market that killed at least 50 people on Wednesday
was targeting the convoy of senior Nigerian opposition leader
and former president Muhammadu Buhari, but he was not hurt, his
son Musa told Reuters at the scene.
Buhari was the main opposition party contender against
President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 elections.
Next to Musa lay the charred jeep his father was travelling
in. Earlier, a suicide bomber targeting a moderate Muslim cleric
killed at least 32 of the cleric's congregation on a busy
commercial road.
