YAOUNDE Jan 18 A contingent of soldiers from
Chad has arrived in northern Cameroon where it will deploy to
the Nigerian border as part of efforts to contain the Boko Haram
insurgency, a spokesman for Cameroon's defence ministry said on
Sunday.
Boko Haram, which aims to carve out an Islamist state in
northern Nigeria, has stepped up attacks in the region as
Africa's biggest economy prepares for a Feb. 14 presidential
election.
The group has expanded its operational zone into northern
Cameroon over the past year, prompting Yaounde to deploy
thousands of additional forces, including elite troops, to its
border with Nigeria.
A convoy of troops from Chad arrived in Maroua, the main
town in Cameroon's Far-North Region, late on Saturday, Colonel
Didier Badjeck said while declining to say how many soldiers had
been dispatched by N'Djamena.
"In the coming days, they will be deployed to the war zone
on the border with Nigeria so that they can join our defence
forces to crush and prevent incursions of Boko Haram into
Cameroonian territory," he said.
Cameroon's President Paul Biya, who recently appealed for
international assistance against Boko Haram, announced earlier
this week that he was expecting the arrival of a large Chadian
force to support his country's efforts against the militants.
Chad has a reputation as one of the region's best militaries
and helped French forces drive al Qaeda-linked Islamists from
northern Mali in 2013.
Despite the growing cross-border nature of the threat posed
by Boko Haram, efforts to deploy a joint force from Nigeria,
Chad, Niger and Cameroon to take on the Islamist fighters have
faltered.
Ghana's President John Mahama, who currently heads West
African bloc ECOWAS, told Reuters on Friday that regional
leaders will seek approval from the African Union next week to
create a new force to fight Boko Haram.
