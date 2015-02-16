MAROUA, Cameroon Feb 16 Nigerian Boko Haram
insurgents attacked a Cameroon military camp near the town of
Waza in the north of the country on Monday, wounding several
soldiers, an army spokesman said.
Chad, Niger and Cameroon have begun a joint offensive
against Boko Haram militants who have killed thousands of people
in a bid to carve out an Islamist emirate in northern Nigeria,
and have increasingly staged raids across nearby borders.
"The wounded are being evacuated. The insurgents have been
stopped. An APC (armoured personnel carrier) was taken from them
and several of them were killed," a Cameroonian military officer
told journalists in Maroua, adding the incident was continuing.
Earlier this month, Boko Haram fighters killed more than 100
people in the northern Cameroon town of Fotokol, including
residents inside their homes and a mosque, a local political
leader said.
