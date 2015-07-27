(Inserts dropped word in the lead)
DOUALA, July 27 Cameroon plans to send an
additional 2,000 soldiers to its Far North region after three
suicide bomb attacks in the regional capital Maroua in the past
week by suspected members of the Boko Haram Islamist militant
group, state radio said on Monday.
The move came after a raft of measures in recent days to
tighten security in Maroua, including a ban on burqas, hawking
and begging. Authorities in Cameroon's main port of Douala have
also banned burqas.
The government has also shut down some mosques and Islamic
schools in the Far North and imposed a curfew on bars after 6
p.m. local time.
Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck confirmed
a troop increase in the Far North but declined to provide
further details.
"For security reasons, we cannot divulge the exact number of
troops that will be deployed," he told Reuters.
The central African nation has already deployed some 7,000
troops, alongside soldiers from Chad, Niger and Nigeria, to
tackle Boko Haram's six-year insurgency which has threatened the
stability of the Lake Chad region.
The suicide bomb attacks in Maroua over the past week marked
the deepest incursion by suspected Boko Haram militants into
Cameroonian territory.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to hold
talks with President Paul Biya on the insurgency during a two
day visit to Cameroon that kicks off on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu in Douala; Writing by Bate
Felix)