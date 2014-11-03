* Surrounded by instability, Chad hopes to weaken Boko Haram
* President Deby seen keen to reinforce role as powerbroker
* Chad's trade already suffering from Boko Haram pillaging
By Emma Farge
N'DJAMENA, Nov 3 Chad's President Idriss Deby, a
wily survivor of rebellions, is looking to bolster his
powerbroker role in the Sahel and his nation's own security by
backing peace talks between neighbour Nigeria's government and
Islamist Boko Haram insurgents.
The Boko Haram rebels, whose five-year revolt has killed
thousands and caused mayhem in the northeast of Africa's biggest
economy Nigeria, have been threatening Chad's own frontiers and
disrupting cross-border trade.
With jihadist fighters prowling Libya's deserts to the
north, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb active in the west, and
rebels and janjaweed militia battling in Sudan's Darfur region
to its east, Chad already finds itself in the eye of the storm.
Deby, a former fighter pilot who took power in a 1990 coup,
survived offensives by Sudan-backed rebels in 2006 and 2008. He
can ill afford a violent Islamist onslaught by Boko Haram in the
southern Lake Chad border region of his oil-producing nation.
To pre-empt this threat, Deby's government quietly started
in September mediating negotiations between Nigeria and Boko
Haram, aimed at securing the release of 200 schoolgirls seized
in April in the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok. Nigeria's
military unexpectedly made the initiative public last month.
Chad says the peace talks are still on track despite a
recently released video that appears to show Boko Haram leader
Abubakar Shekau saying the Chibok girls had been "married off"
to his fighters, contradicting an earlier announcement of a deal
to release them.
"We have a huge interest in resolving these talks," said a
senior Chadian diplomat, adding that Boko Haram's activities in
the porous frontier around Lake Chad were difficult to control.
"We're worried that they'll come here next."
A breakthrough on the talks would help Deby strengthen his
reputation as a regional powerbroker, a role welcomed by former
colonial ruler France as it seeks to stop being 'Africa's
policeman' and hand that job to local African allies.
"One reason for Chadian involvement is the country's
posturing as a regional hegemon," said Ryan Cummings, chief
analyst at crisis management group Red 24.
Chad's army is considered one of Africa's most battle-ready
and played a frontline role alongside the French in an operation
in 2013 against Islamic fighters in Mali's desert north.
Its soldiers also formed the backbone of an African Union
peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic to the south,
until they withdrew after U.N. accusations of killing civilians.
Last year, Chad earned a seat on the U.N. Security Council
and Deby has gained prominence chairing regional summits.
BOKO HARAM SLEEPER CELLS "WAKING UP"
But if the talks being brokered by Chad fall through, Deby's
government not only risks losing face but also an opportunity
to defuse the threat from the Nigerian militant group whose
centre of activity in Nigeria's northeast Borno State is
menacingly less than 100 km (60 miles) from the Chadian capital.
A video, seen by Reuters, of the executions in September of
Chadian herdsmen by a group identified as an offshoot of Boko
Haram in Chad is viewed by local politicians and residents as
evidence of the feared spillover of the Islamists' violence.
The leader of the faction shown in the video, Abdel Aziz,
mimics the posturing of Boko Haram leader Shekau but speaks the
Boudouma language used in the border area of Chad and
Nigeria.
"A couple of months ago we talked about sleeper cells of
Boko Haram in the lake region," said a security source in Chad
working for an international organisation. "But we can't say
that any more because they have started waking up."
In recent months, Chad has changed its attitude to Boko
Haram. Chadian forces are stepping up surveillance and have made
several arrests, residents and security sources say. It has also
pledged 700 troops for a cross-border force in the Lake Chad
region to counter the group, due to start operations this month.
France, which uses N'Djamena as a base for its Operation
Barkhane against jihadists in the Sahel, is monitoring Boko
Haram activities in Nigeria and assists the Chadian army.
A diplomatic resolution to the Boko Haram issue could also
help Deby, serving his fourth term and with no clear rivals for
the coming 2016 election, to stave off pressure from Western
partners to make further steps towards democratisation.
"By increasing Chad's strategic importance in the region, he
has made himself an indispensable ally to key international
partners who will both ease pressure on him to reform, and
potentially intervene in the event that threats to his regime
increase," said Roddy Barclay at Control Risks.
REGIONAL TRADE SUFFERS
For the moment, Chadian soldiers in camouflage sit idle
beneath patches of shade on N'Djamena's sun-drenched boulevards,
and the capital seems once again in tune with its Arabic name,
meaning "Place of Rest".
The trees outside the presidential palace have grown back
but still bear the scars of Chad's turbulent past. In 2008, as
Sudanese-backed rebels bore down on Deby's heavily fortified
stronghold through the streets of the capital, they were hacked
back to stumps to destroy any cover.
A dwindling group of presidential guards fought the rebels
from trenches outside the palace but at the last minute France
stepped in to save Deby. It provided intelligence and logistical
support for Deby's troops, giving him a critical advantage over
insurgents in pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns.
But pillaging by Boko Haram fighters of trade routes in
Nigeria and Cameroon, two of Chad's main commercial partners,
has already cut commerce to the landlocked Sahel state, in a
sign of how much it stands to lose from a widening insurgency.
In the twisting corridors of N'Djamena's Grand Marche, where
generators roar to power electric fans in the midday heat,
shopkeepers say their livelihoods have been affected by the drop
in commerce with northern Nigeria and Cameroon.
Abdullah Mega, a 30-year-old shopkeeper in a silver boubou
robe seated on a red prayer mat, said a seven-vehicle convoy
carrying his shipment of appliances was robbed and torched on
the road from the northeastern Nigerian town of Maiduguri last
year.
He says that he has started importing merchandise from Dubai
instead, but complains the extra costs are crushing his margins.
"Nigeria is an extension of our own house and that's the
room where we can make the profits," he said.
Cattle trading, the second biggest business for Chad after
oil, has also been hurt by the deterioration in security.
Ali Baigou, head of a union representing herders, says its
members lost more than 8,000 cattle in two Boko Haram attacks in
August in northern Nigeria as they headed to a regional market.
"The government should stand up against this," he said.
(Additional reporting by Moumine Ngarmbassa and Madjiasra Nako
in N'Djamena and Isaac Abrak in Abuja; Editing by Daniel Flynn,
Pascal Fletcher and Giles Elgood)