DIKWA, Chad March 2 Chadian troops drove out
Boko Haram militants from the town of Dikwa in Nigeria, an army
spokesman said on Monday, losing one soldier in the battle.
"We have total control of the town," said Colonel Azem
Bermandoua. He added that many Boko Haram fighters had also been
killed in the clashes on Monday in northeastern Nigeria, the
Islamist group's stronghold.
A Reuters reporter on the scene said black and white Boko
Haram flags still flew in a town deserted of residents after
several weeks of occupation.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by
Ralph Boulton)