DIKWA, Chad, March 2 Chadian troops have driven
Boko Haram militants out of the northeast Nigerian town of
Dikwa, losing one soldier in the battle, an army spokesman said
on Monday.
Chad has deployed thousands of soldiers in strategic
positions around Lake Chad in an effort to contain the radical
jihadist group within Nigeria, sometimes chasing them across the
border. Its efforts have intensified since Boko Haram attacked
the Chadian village of Ngouboua last month, killing several
people in the first known lethal attack in the country.
"We have total control of the town," said Colonel Azem
Bermandoua. He added that many Boko Haram fighters had also been
killed in the clashes on Monday in northeastern Nigeria, the
Islamist group's stronghold.
A Reuters reporter on the scene said black and white Boko
Haram flags still flew in a town deserted of residents after
several weeks of occupation.
In a separate incident, Niger, whose army is also fighting
the militants, said it had killed six Boko Haram fighters on
Saturday near the village of Bossi. Two of their vehicles were
then destroyed by Chad's air forces, the army said.
Boko Haram has killed thousands of people and kidnapped
hundreds in its attempt to create an Islamic caliphate in
Nigeria, although the tide appears to be turning. Nigeria's army
has won significant battles against them in recent weeks,
raising hopes that the country's delayed presidential election
will go ahead peacefully on March 28.
