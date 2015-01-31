N'DJAMENA, Jan 31 Chadian forces have killed 120 militants from Boko Haram in a battle in the north of neighbouring Cameroon that began when the insurgents attacked its troops, the army said in a statement on Saturday, adding that three of its soldiers were killed.

Boko Haram has recently launched cross-border attacks from Nigeria into Cameroon and Chad as part of its drive for an Islamist state in the northeast of Nigeria. Chad and Cameroon have stepped up troop deployments to fight the militants.

