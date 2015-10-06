UPDATE 1-Rosneft-led deal to buy India's Essar delayed, seen closing in April
* First signed in Oct, completion now expected in April (Adds details, quotes, background)
N'DJAMENA, Oct 6 Suspected militants from Nigeria's Boko Haram group killed 11 soldiers from neighbouring Chad in a overnight attack in a border region, a Chadian military source said.
Seventeen attackers died also in the fight, the source told Reuters. Chad is a leading contributor to a 8,700-strong regional force fighting Boko Haram, which has expanded beyond its northeast Nigerian heartland to attack Chad, and other neighbours, Niger and Cameroon. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Andrew Heavens)
* First signed in Oct, completion now expected in April (Adds details, quotes, background)
LONDON, March 31 World stocks dipped on Friday as investors locked in some of the more than 6 percent gain that has given them their best start to year since 2012, while the dollar inched towards what could be its strongest week of 2017 so far.