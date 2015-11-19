N'DJAMENA, Nov 19 Chad's national assembly
extended a state of emergency in the western Lake Chad region by
four months on Wednesday following a double attack by Boko Haram
militants that killed some 12 people.
"The state of emergency is prolonged by 147 unanimous votes
by the parliament for four months. That is to say it will end on
March 22," a ruling party deputy told Reuters. The initial
emergency was authorized on Nov. 9 and was set to last 12 days.
The government wanted a six-month extension but deputies
opposed it, another deputy told Reuters.
Chad helped force Boko Haram to cede territory earlier this
year, undermining the Islamist group's six-year campaign to
carve out a Nigerian caliphate. The rebels have since ramped up
attacks in remote border areas around Lake Chad.
Oil-producing Chad is a key ally in the fight against the
Islamist threat across West Africa, playing a central role in
offensives on al Qaeda-linked groups in Mali and Boko Haram
militants in neighbouring Nigeria.
There has not been a state of emergency in Chad, one of
Africa's military heavyweights, since a series of rebellions in
the 2000s springing from its volatile east. Neighbouring Niger
also has a state of emergency in its border region of Diffa.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Sandra Maler)